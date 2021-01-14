Prison Co. Wants Insurer To Cover False Detention Litigation

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- Private prison operator The GEO Group Inc. sued two AIG units in Colorado federal court, alleging Thursday that the carrier breached the insurance contract in not defending it in two pending class actions alleging false detention and bodily injury. In the complaint, GEO said National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh. and American Home Assurance Co. failed to honor their obligations to defend it against civil rights violation allegations covered under the policies. The policies define personal injury as bodily injury arising from false detention and malicious prosecution, exactly what was alleged against GEO in the underlying class litigation, the prison...

