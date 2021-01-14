FLRA Defends Decision Limiting Gov't Worker Union Lobbying

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority defended its recent policy decision blocking federal employee union officials from "indirectly" lobbying on the job, urging the D.C. Circuit in a brief on Thursday to reject an attempt by two unions to upend the decision. In its brief, the FLRA argued that it had properly considered the Anti-Lobbying Act and other guidance when reaching its decision, and that the interpretation of the law by the American Federation of Government Employees and the National Treasury Employees Union was "illogical." "In its policy statement, the authority ... came to the correct conclusion: Unions may only use...

