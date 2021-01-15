FTC Faces Steep Odds In High Court Restitution Case

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's chances for hanging on to its power to seek restitution for victims of consumer scams and antitrust violations in federal court look grim if sharp questions from several justices during Supreme Court arguments this week are any indication, legal observers say. The FTC is fighting to preserve a Ninth Circuit ruling that upheld its long-standing claim that the agency's power to seek injunctions from federal court also gives it authority to seek monetary relief for victims of consumer scams and, in rarer cases, antitrust violations. AMG Capital, a company the FTC had asked a federal court to order payment of restitution, argued...

