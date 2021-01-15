EEOC Preserves Grip On Filing New Bias Suits

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 2:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has maintained control over the filing of potentially high profile or costly cases, such as ones that put the agency at odds with circuit court precedents, making only slight tweaks to a 2020 directive that scaled back its top lawyer's ability to file suits unilaterally. The EEOC issued a resolution Thursday that had been approved by a 3-2 vote a day earlier, updating its delegation of authority to the agency's general counsel through which lawsuits can be filed without the commission's first signing off. The current general counsel, whose position is Senate-confirmed, is Sharon Fast Gustafson. The resolution,...

