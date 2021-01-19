Lewis Baach's Leimkuhler Forecasts Biden's Insurance Impact

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss PLLC partner Mark Leimkuhler recently spoke with Law360 about the incoming Biden administration's potential effect on property and liability insurers, predicting that the new regime's expected focus on climate change, civil rights enforcement and other areas could lead to an uptick in claims across a wide range of policies. Mark Leimkuhler This interview has been edited for length and clarity. How might the new administration's environmental policies affect insurers? I think that, as a general matter, enforcement will pick up in the environmental area under Mr. Biden's administration. He has specifically mentioned increased efforts toward what activists...

