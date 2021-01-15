Trump Auto Emissions Rollback Faces Heat From All Sides

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:34 PM EST) -- Foes of the Trump administration's rollback of vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and fuel-economy standards urged the D.C. Circuit to undo the change, with environmental and energy groups saying the rollback went too far while a deregulation supporter argued it didn't go far enough. In a slew of opening briefs Thursday, environmental groups, blue states and cities, energy industry interest groups and a libertarian think tank gave the D.C. Circuit their thoughts on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's joint rule that set the standards. Energy industry advocates including Advanced Energy Economy and the National Coalition for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS