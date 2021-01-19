Attys Sound Off On Calif. High Court's Worker Status Ruling

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 2:16 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court confirmed last Thursday that its 2018 Dynamex ruling, which makes it harder for employers to classify workers as independent contractors, applies retroactively. The high court was asked by the Ninth Circuit if the ruling, which requires that justices adopt a three-part ABC test when determining whether workers should have been given employee status or not, can be applied to a case filed by janitorial workers who say they should be treated as employees of Jan-Pro Franchising International and therefore are entitled to business expense reimbursement under California's wage orders. "Particularly because we had not previously issued a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS