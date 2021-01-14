Winstead Reps Arizona State Univ. In $115M Sports Arena Deal

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- Winstead PC announced Thursday that it represented Arizona State University in the negotiation and documentation of a new $115 million multiuse arena that will serve as the home of the institution's men's ice hockey, wrestling and women's gymnastics teams. The firm said its sports business and media industry group's Denis Braham and David Staas, along with associate Monte James, led the project on behalf of ASU with the operator through a public procurement process. "We were pleased to represent ASU on this exciting new P3 project, which will clearly enhance the school's competitive edge in college hockey and be a value-added...

