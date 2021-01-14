3 Firms Steer Porch's Insurtech, Marketing Deals Worth $122M

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- Home services software company Porch said Thursday it inked two acquisitions worth a combined $122 million to help expand its insurance-technology and marketing operations in a pair of deals put together by three law firms. Seattle-based Porch Group Inc. bought up home insurance company Homeowners of America with guidance from Sidley Austin LLP and turned to Davis & Gilbert LLP for its acquisition of marketing and data company V12, the announcement said. Homeowners of America was represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Porch also announced two smaller acquisitions on Thursday for an undisclosed amount: home-inspector software company PalmTech and roofing-contractor...

