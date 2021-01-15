FCC Terminates Plans To Auction T-Band

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission formally halted plans to auction off the T-Band, a swath of radio frequencies that first responders use to communicate across different networks. The FCC's order, approved Wednesday but circulated publicly Thursday, terminated a rulemaking that would have made good on the commission's previous requirement to auction the spectrum by Feb. 22, 2021. This mandate was originally included in a 2012 tax bill, as a way to offset government revenue lost from that legislation's tax cut. "In initiating the rulemaking, the Commission noted that implementing the T-Band Mandate posed significant challenges and potential harm to first responder communications, and...

