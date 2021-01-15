Concho Investors Sue For Docs In $9.7B ConocoPhillips Deal

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- Three Concho Resources Inc. shareholders sued it in Delaware late Thursday, demanding company records on the eve of a stockholder vote on a $9.7 billion, all-stock tie-up with ConocoPhillips so they can verify their concerns that executives pursued personal benefits while inking a deal that undervalued the company . In their Chancery Court complaint, the trio of investors said the oil and gas company had failed to provide records typically available to stockholders that had been requested as part of an examination of the company's performance ahead of Friday's vote. Concerns driving the demand, the suit said, include claims that directors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS