ASQ Elevates Its Former General Counsel To CEO

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 2:35 PM EST) -- The global quality control group American Society for Quality has announced that its former general counsel, Ann Jordan, has been named CEO of the organization. American Society for Quality, which offers professional certifications for several industries, said Thursday that Jordan, who most recently served as interim CEO since January 2020, was chosen after a robust search and evaluation process. Jordan said in a statement that the organization is evolving its offerings and systems to reflect digital transformation and the expectations of its current and next-generation members and customers. Jordan joined American Society for Quality in 2017 as its general counsel. According...

