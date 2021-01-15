FTC Studying Medical Mergers With Data From Cigna, Aetna

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is demanding data from some of the country's largest health insurers to help it examine the effects of "physician group and health care facility consolidation," the agency announced Thursday. Using its research authority under Section 6(b) of the FTC Act, which obligates targets to comply with the agency's requests for internal documents, the commission is seeking detailed information from Aetna Inc., Anthem Inc., Florida Blue, Cigna Corp., Health Care Service Corp., and United Healthcare covering all patients they insure in 15 specific states — including all the times they were treated, their type of insurance and the billing information — from...

