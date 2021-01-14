DC Judge Halts Trump's 15-Day Asylum Deadline

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday halted the Trump administration's new restrictions on asylum, which imposed a 15-day deadline to apply from the first immigration court hearing instead of a full year after entering the U.S. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton granted a preliminary injunction that a coalition of immigrants' rights groups had pushed for, preventing the rules from going into effect a week before the Biden administration is set to take the reins. The regulations were finalized in December by the Executive Office for Immigration Review after a 30-day comment period and were set to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS