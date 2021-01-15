Ferguson Braswell Adds Ex-Texas Lawmaker As Shareholder

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Former two-term Texas Representative Stefani Carter has joined Ferguson Braswell Fraser Kubasta PC as a shareholder based in Plano, the firm announced Thursday. From 2013 to 2015, Carter represented North Texas' 102nd District as a Republican in the Texas House of Representatives. She has also worked in BigLaw litigation boutiques such as Vinson & Elkins LLP and her own firm, Stefani Carter & Associates, LLC, and is an expert in corporate governance and Securities and Exchange Commission compliance, according to FBFK. In their announcement the firm touted Carter's experience as a DA and in the state legislature. "Being a former prosecutor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS