7th Circ. Backs VA In Denying Ex-Nurse's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit backed the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in a fired nurse's disability bias suit, finding she couldn't do the essential duties of her job at a VA hospital and refused to cooperate when the agency offered to reassign her. A three-judge panel Thursday affirmed a summary judgment win for the VA against former licensed practical nurse Priscilla Conners, who had sued the agency under the Rehabilitation Act after a car accident left her severely injured and ultimately led to her firing. Conners accused the agency of failing to accommodate her disability, retaliating against her and subjecting her to...

