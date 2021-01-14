DC Circ. Takes Shots At Trump Order Blocking Work Visas

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- In the final days of the Trump administration, the D.C. Circuit is expressing skepticism that the president had the power to stop issuing almost all work visas during the pandemic in what was billed as a bid to preserve jobs for Americans. The general consensus Thursday seemed to be that while the president can block immigrants from entering the country if he or she finds that their entry would be "detrimental to the interests of the United States," the panel wasn't sold on the idea that the executive branch could tap that power for just any reason. "What if he just...

