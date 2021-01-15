No Strings Attached For Costs Security In Tax Scheme Suit

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 7:04 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled Friday that HSBC, the film company behind "Avatar" and others being sued over a tax-avoidance scheme don't have to promise to contribute to the cost of funding the litigation against them in order to get millions in security. Court of Appeal Judge Andrew Popplewell, writing the court's unanimous decision, said only in "rare and exceptional" cases should the court require such a commitment in order for a defendant to get security to ensure their legal costs are covered if they beat a suit against them. If there was a push to make this a new practice, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS