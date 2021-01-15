Saudi Bank Beats Claim In Siphoned Securities Tussle

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 3:08 PM GMT) -- Liquidators chasing assets that a Saudi Arabian businessman allegedly stripped from his company cannot claw back $318 million from a bank in the country after a judge in London said on Friday that they had lost their ownership when the disputed securities were transferred overseas. Judge Timothy Fancourt rejected a High Court claim by the liquidators for the value of shares in five Saudi banks that Maan Al-Sanea transferred to another lender in the country, Samba Financial Group, in 2009. Liquidators for Al-Sanea's former company, Saad Investments Co. Ltd., had sought compensation from Samba for the securities. They maintain that the securities...

