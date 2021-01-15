Biden Taps Ex-Air Office Chief For EPA's No. 2 Post

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Friday picked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's former air office chief to serve in the agency's No. 2 post during his administration. Janet McCabe, who started working in the Office of Air and Radiation in 2009 and served as its acting assistant administrator from 2013 until January 2017, will be nominated as the agency's deputy administrator, the Biden transition team said. During her time at the EPA, McCabe was instrumental in crafting a slew of Clean Air Act standards, including the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, the Clean Power Plan, and ozone standards. The Trump administration has...

