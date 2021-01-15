Alaska Oil Drilling Co. Hit With FLSA Suit Over Day Rate

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- An Alaska oilfield services provider illegally shorted employees by paying a day rate with no overtime, according to a new suit filed in federal court. In a putative collective action complaint filed Thursday, a former employee alleged that All American Oilfield LLC, which is based in Kenai, Alaska, and does drilling and other services, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay overtime to workers, even when they worked more than 40 hours a week. "Defendant failed to compensate them on a salary or fee basis as required by federal law. Consequently, plaintiff and the putative class members were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS