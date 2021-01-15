Encompass Health Squashes Doctor's Retaliation Claims

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- The former director of an Encompass Health Corp. hospital lost his retaliation claims in Florida federal court Friday, despite his False Claims Act suit leading to a $48 million deal between Encompass and the federal government over allegations its hospitals bilked Medicare to cover a disease that couldn't be diagnosed. U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington granted Encompass a summary judgement win against retaliation claims leveled by Darius Clarke, formerly the medical director at an Encompass facility in Virginia. Clarke had never placed Encompass "on notice" that he was planning on filing an FCA suit against the hospital before he resigned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS