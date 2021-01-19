Justices Sidestep Fight Over Proper Home For Climate Suits

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday largely avoided tackling arguments that climate change torts against energy companies belong in federal court, focusing their attention on the narrower question of how broadly appellate courts should review orders that remand such cases to state court. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday focused on how broadly appellate courts should review orders remanding climate change torts against energy companies to state court, and sidestepped arguments that such cases belong in federal court. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and others want the Supreme Court to go further than simply concluding whether the Fourth...

