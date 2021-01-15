Imerys To Add Details Of $130M Talc Settlement In Ch. 11 Docs

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Bankrupt talc producer Imerys Talc America agreed Friday to make changes to its Chapter 11 plan documents, telling a Delaware judge that it would add information about a $130 million settlement with former owner Cyprus Mines Corp. over legacy asbestos liabilities. During a virtual hearing, the court heard arguments from various parties to the case about the need for additional disclosures in plan documents before they were sent to creditors for the solicitation of votes on the plan. After much discussion, debtor attorney Kimberly A. Posin of Latham & Watkins LLP said the disclosure statement would be updated to include that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS