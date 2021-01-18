German Court Drops Lesser Charge Against Former VW Chief

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 11:36 AM GMT) -- A court in the German city of Braunschweig has dropped securities law charges against the former chief executive officer of the carmaker Volkswagen as prosecutors continue to pursue more serious charges, including tax evasion, against him. The district court in Braunschweig said in a statement on Friday that charges of market manipulation against Martin Winterkorn were dropped under a provision of German law that allows prosecutors to do so if a defendant is facing more serious allegations in another case. Winterkorn would face a sentence of a fine or up to five years in jail if he was convicted of market manipulation, the court said....

