Investment Co. Loses £5.8M Fraud Row With Shareholders

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 5:36 PM GMT) -- A London judge tossed a Thai investment company's £5.8 million ($7.88 million) fraud lawsuit against its shareholders on Friday after rejecting its latest proposal to fund its legal costs as not "credible." High Court Judge Christopher Butcher dismissed Apollo Ventures Co. Ltd.'s request for more time to deposit £500,000 with the court in order to finance its lawsuit against five Thai citizens accused of running the company into the ground. The company had been given until mid-December to make the deposit or have its claims struck out over concerns about its ability to afford the litigation. But its counsel, Rebecca Drake,...

