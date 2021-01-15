What's On The Horizon For Unclaimed Property In 2021

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- Unclaimed property professionals who run holder compliance programs, as well as the community of external holder advisers, should buckle themselves in for what portends to be a 2021 perfect storm of legislative, enforcement and litigation contests between state unclaimed property administrators, third-party contract auditors or voluntary disclosure agreement program supervisors, and holders and their advisers. This article provides our line of sight into the developing trends, ongoing policy debates and litigated disputes that may shape the future of unclaimed property law and compliance. Legislation We are monitoring, or anticipating the introduction of, federal bills further impacting retirement accounts, following the two...

