DOL Changes Wage Guidelines For H-2A Agricultural Visas

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor finalized changes to the H-2A agricultural visa program on Friday to replace prevailing wage guidelines and permit businesses to stagger the entry of workers into the U.S. Changes prescribed in the 722-page final rule include requirements that employers electronically file key documents to apply for the H-2A program, which provides short-term, non-immigrant visas to agricultural workers, and provisions allowing small businesses that offer part-time work to jointly file a single H-2A application and employ the same workers full-time. "This final rule will streamline and simplify the H-2A application process, strengthen protections for U.S. and foreign workers and ease...

