Texas Attorneys To Vote On Trade Names, Social Media Rules

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- Beginning Tuesday, Lone Star State attorneys will have about a month to vote on proposals to allow attorneys to practice under trade names, to ease restrictions on social media posting and to change how attorneys work with clients who lack legal competence. Eight proposals are up for a vote, the culmination of years of work from the State Bar of Texas Committee on Disciplinary Rules and Referenda. If attorneys approve the proposed changes, Texas could become one of the last states to allow lawyers to practice and advertise under trade names. Lawyers would have fewer restrictions on social media posts that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS