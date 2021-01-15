Valve Co. Challenges Arb. Award Over Worker's 'Racist' Mask

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- An industrial valve manufacturer should be allowed to fire and not just suspend an employee who wrote "F--- Sri Lanka" on his face mask, the company has said in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court challenging an arbitrator's decision granting the lesser punishment. In a complaint Thursday, ITT Engineered Valves LLC asked the court to vacate the arbitrator's award that came in response to a grievance by United Steelworkers Local 36M over the employee's firing. The company says the award went against federal law prohibiting workplace discrimination. "The award conflicts with, and completely undermines, the obligation of ITT to prevent discriminatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS