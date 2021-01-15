Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Valve Co. Challenges Arb. Award Over Worker's 'Racist' Mask

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- An industrial valve manufacturer should be allowed to fire and not just suspend an employee who wrote "F--- Sri Lanka" on his face mask, the company has said in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court challenging an arbitrator's decision granting the lesser punishment.

In a complaint Thursday, ITT Engineered Valves LLC asked the court to vacate the arbitrator's award that came in response to a grievance by United Steelworkers Local 36M over the employee's firing. The company says the award went against federal law prohibiting workplace discrimination.

"The award conflicts with, and completely undermines, the obligation of ITT to prevent discriminatory...

