Fed. Circ. Sticks With Ruling In Bard's $68M Patent Fight

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit refused on Friday to take another look at a panel ruling that revived C.R. Bard's $67.5 million infringement claims and undid a Delaware federal judge's finding that the medical device maker's patents were invalid. The Federal Circuit denied without comment both a petition from AngioDynamics for a panel rehearing and a petition for an en banc rehearing, leaving intact the panel's November ruling that said Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc. deserves to finish the jury trial that U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon shut down in 2019 when he ruled that Bard's power port patents were abstract and...

