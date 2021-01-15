Total Dumps Oil Group Membership Over Climate Policy Split

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- Global oil giant Total SA on Friday left the American Petroleum Institute, saying the climate change policy gap between the U.S. trade group and the company can't be bridged. France-based Total, which last year made a pledge to become a net-zero carbon company by 2050, said it's withdrawing its API membership. It's the first global oil major to say it's cutting ties with API, which is facing increased scrutiny over its climate-related activities. In announcing its departure Friday, Total cited API's support of the Trump administration rolling back Obama-era methane regulations, a move Total opposes, opposition to electric vehicle subsidies, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS