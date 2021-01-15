Fruit Co. Must Destroy Juice In Deal To End FDA Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- A supplier that participated in a government lunch program to distribute millions of servings of apple juice to schools must destroy all of its remaining products in a deal to end litigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleging the supplier allowed the toxins arsenic and patulin to form in the juices at levels that could pose a health risk. According to a consent decree filed Thursday and signed by the FDA and Valley Processing Inc., the company violated the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act by allowing the drinks to be adulterated and then releasing them into the stream of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS