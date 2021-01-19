Defense Chief Nominee Says Civilians Will Hold Sway In DOD

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:37 PM EST) -- Ahead of a waiver vote to allow him to serve in the role, secretary of defense nominee Gen. Lloyd Austin repeatedly sought to assure lawmakers Tuesday that civilians would have the ultimate say in shaping Pentagon policy under his leadership. Facing a second vote in four years for a waiver to allow a recently retired military officer to serve as defense secretary, members of the Senate have been openly skeptical about potentially normalizing retired officers to lead the U.S. Department of Defense after what Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said Tuesday had been an "overdeference" to military views in shaping Pentagon policy...

