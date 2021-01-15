Calif. Says AB 5 Not Blocked By Federal Franchising Law

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- California wants a suit challenging its landmark worker classification law dumped without leave to amend, telling a federal court that the statute doesn't bump up against federal law and the lawsuit's preemption argument "presents a false choice." While franchisors say they're stuck between a rock and a hard place with federal franchise rules and the Golden State's broad definition of who constitutes an employee, California said Thursday "there is no conflict" between the two. "The franchise rule is intended to protect franchisees from franchisor abuses," the state said. "It is not intended to protect franchisors from complying with state laws governing...

