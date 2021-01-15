Luxembourg Pauses $506M Kazakhstan Award Enforcement

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- A court in Luxembourg has paused efforts by a pair of Moldovan energy investors to seize assets held by Kazakhstan in order to enforce a $506 million award against the former Soviet state, citing an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged fraud underpinning the award. In a Jan. 8 ruling distributed to the parties on Thursday, the District Court of Luxembourg concluded that the enforcement proceedings should be stayed since they could be affected by the ongoing criminal proceedings. Kazakhstan has accused Anatolie Stati, his son Gabriel Stati and their companies of submitting false documents in the arbitration and inflating the value...

