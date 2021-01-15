Boies Schiller Calif. Leader Accused Of Domestic Violence

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- Joshua Schiller, an administrative partner of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP's West Coast operation and son of firm co-founder Jonathan Schiller, was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence charge in Ross, California, police confirmed Friday. An attorney for Joshua Schiller has denied that domestic violence occurred, while Schiller and his wife have described the incident as "a private matter." According to a Ross Police Department statement obtained by Law360, officers responded to a disturbance at a home in Ross around midnight on Thursday. Police said they spoke with the residents and determined that Schiller had committed an act of domestic violence against...

