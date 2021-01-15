Calif. Voters Should Have Say On Flavored Vape Ban, AG Says

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- The state of California has told a federal judge that while a voter referendum is pending on the fate of the state's flavored vape ban, the court should not entertain a challenge against it brought by Big Tobacco, saying it could deprive Californians of their right to legislation by referendum. The California Attorney General's Office said in a brief Thursday that the court should either dismiss the case brought by R.J. Reynolds, Phillip Morris and a raft of other tobacco companies or stay it until the referendum process is finished. But the tobacco companies, in their own Thursday brief, asserted the...

