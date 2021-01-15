Columbia Univ. Can't Escape Researcher's Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- A New York state judge refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Columbia University researcher who says her invitation to join a brain study institute was yanked because of her divorce, chiding the school for implying she was subordinate to her scientist ex-husband. Justice Lynn R. Kotler denied Columbia's June motion for summary judgment on Maria Karayiorgou's marital status and gender bias claims under New York City's human rights law. Justice Kotler said Karayiorgou has made a plausible case that she was turned away by the Zuckerman Institute after it learned of the marital split from her longtime colleague...

