Brand Battles: Circle K Says Pot Co.'s 'K' TM Is Not OK

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, convenience store giant Circle K is fighting to block a cannabis company's application to register "K" for hemp-focused marketing services — plus three other cases you need to know. Circle K Squares Off Over 'K' Trademark Circle K Stores Inc. went to the board on Jan. 13 to oppose an application for a design mark of a "K" inside a circle for marketing consultation and retail services relating to "botanical products and hemp-based products," as well as an online retail store for similar products. Circle K said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS