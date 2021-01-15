Simpson, Davis Polk Steer Dating App Bumble's IPO Filing

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- Bumble, the women-talk-first dating app, hopes to hit it off with investors amid a robust initial public offerings market, filing plans to go public on Friday under guidance from Simpson Thacher and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk. Austin, Texas-based Bumble Inc. has yet to say how many shares it will offer or at what price range, both of which are figures that are normally released as the IPO process moves forward. The company listed $100 million as a preliminary fundraising target. But its offering size could grow, as $100 million is often a placeholder figure companies insert in order to calculate fees. IPO...

