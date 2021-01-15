Safety Fears Over Inauguration Spur Courthouse Closures

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Safety concerns have led federal courthouses in various jurisdictions to announce they will be limiting operations or closing ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. The U.S. Supreme Court, which was already closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, said it will not be accepting in-person filings from Friday through the inauguration Wednesday after the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6 led to heightened security measures around the inauguration. "In light of security measures being implemented in connection with the upcoming inauguration, paper filings will not be received...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS