Lego Group GC On Lessons From Local Politics, Toy Industry

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 12:25 PM EST) -- In August of 2018, Scott Slifka became the Lego Group's Americas region vice president and general counsel. He has climbed the ranks of the Danish toy company's legal department over nearly 12 years, juggling his roles as he also served as mayor of West Hartford, Connecticut, for more than half of his experience there. Scott Slifka Slifka said his work in local politics has given him a unique skill set he uses regularly while leading a large legal team across several countries. "I felt like it gave me, to use the corporate term, a [360-degree] view of everything — because everything...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS