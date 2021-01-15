EQT Wants W.Va. Judges DQ'd From Royalty Fights

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- EQT accused two West Virginia state court judges Friday of not disclosing financial and personal interests in the outcome of royalty disputes they hear, claiming both judges own oil and gas interests in a significant amount of land in the counties they preside over. EQT Corp. has requested that Judges Timothy Sweeney and David W. Hummel Jr. be disqualified from hearing royalty disputes currently before them, in which oil and gas owners allege the company has shorted them on royalty payments through improper deductions under their lease agreements. The company argues the judges can't be impartial in oil and gas royalty...

