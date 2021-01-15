FinCEN Fines Capital One $390M Over AML Violations

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network hit Capital One with a $390 million fine on Friday evening over admitted shortcomings in its anti-money laundering program from 2008 to 2014 that the agency said allowed millions of dollars in suspicious transactions to go unreported. Capitol One has been hit with a $390 million fine for problems in its anti-money laundering program. (iStock.com) The U.S. Treasury Department's financial crimes unit is crediting the bank for $100 million it paid the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in 2018 in a related settlement over investigations into Capital One's check cashing business unit, which it ceased in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS