Split EEOC Puts Final Touches On Religious Bias Guidance

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has finalized a controversial guidance aimed at protecting workers' religious rights, making some adjustments to a months-old draft version in response to public feedback it received but not enough to win over two skeptical commissioners. The EEOC voted 3-2 on Friday to finalize an update to its compliance manual section on religious discrimination that fleshes out how Title VII of the Civil Rights Act guards against religious bias in the workplace and also lays out the legal protections afforded to religious employers. The vote result was announced shortly after the commission canceled a public meeting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS