Royal Bank Of Scotland Sues Guarantor To Recoup £4M Loan

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 4:54 PM GMT) -- Royal Bank of Scotland PLC has hit the director of a property business with a £4 million ($5.4 million) lawsuit as it seeks to compel him to pay out for a loan and overdraft that he allegedly guaranteed. RBS said in a High Court filing that David Andrew Warnock owes it £3.8 million under a loan agreement and £167,000 under a loan taken out by Wand Properties UK LLP. Warnock is a designated member of the limited liability partnership, according to Companies House, meaning that he performs a director's function. Wand Properties, which is based in Manchester in northern England, took...

