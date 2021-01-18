Broadcaster Hits Premier League For $116M Over COVID-19

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 7:11 PM GMT) -- A Chinese broadcaster has argued that it should be refunded more than $116 million by England's Premier League after its transmission of soccer matches was severely interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. PPLive Sports International Ltd. has lodged a counterclaim against the High Court lawsuit filed by the Football Association Premier League Ltd. alleging that the broadcaster owes more than $210 million in missed payments for rights to show live matches and highlights packages in mainland China. The Premier League says it was entitled to suspend all live feeds and licensing agreements after PPLive allegedly failed to pay the installment that was part...

