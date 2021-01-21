US Tech Firm Sues UK Rival For Alleged Trade Secret Theft

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 6:24 PM GMT) -- American semiconductor maker Semtech Corp. is suing two of its former executives and a British satellite communications firm, claiming the company had urged the ex-employees to hand over trade secrets and intellectual property. Semtech alleges in its Dec. 23 High Court claim, which has now been made public, that the U.K. company, Lacuna Space Ltd., received confidential information about its products from the former executives for several years before it struck licensing deals with Lacuna in 2019 for its wireless transmissions technology. The two men, Nicolas Sornin and Francis Sforza, also held substantial shares in Lacuna by early 2018 while still working at...

