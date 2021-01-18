BT Faces £600M Class Action Over Landline Rates

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 1:23 PM GMT) -- A BT customer has hit the U.K. telecommunications giant with a proposed class action on behalf of more than two million elderly landline users who were allegedly overcharged by £600 million ($813 million) over almost a decade, his lawyers said on Monday. The telecoms provider had been overcharging millions of users of its landlines since 2009, the industry watchdog has said. (iStock) The lawsuit, filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday, arises from claims that BT failed to compensate elderly customers. The Office of Communications — the industry watchdog known as Ofcom — said in 2017 that the telecoms provider...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS